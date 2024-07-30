Rock Bali Medium Suitcase Black

This hardshell luggage ticks all the boxes with an expander zip, to further increase packing capacity for any last-minute extras or new purchases you may need to squeeze in. Tough & Practical - 8 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. For your complete peace of mind, Bali cases are fitted with an integrated TSA combination lock. The interior has luxurious soft-touch full lining and a divider section. The design also features a convenient zipped inside pocket and elasticated packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place. Built to last - all products come with a 15-year manufacturer's warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. 65 x 45 x 25/28.5cm, 3.5kg, 50/57 (when using expander option) litre capacity.