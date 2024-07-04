Razberry Pop Teether

SENSORY DEVELOPMENT: Developed with our Pop Teether with textured surfaces and engaging pops for tactile and auditory exploration important for infant sensory development

3 MONTHS AND UP TEETHER: Designed for babies 3 months and up, our Pop Teether offers safe and satisfying relief for teething discomfort and promotes sensory exploration.

NATURAL STRAWBERRY DESIGN: Experience our Pop Teether's natural strawberry shape – both adorable and functional, perfect for soothing gums and engaging little ones!

BPA FREE SILICONE: Our Pop Teether is made from BPA-free soft silicone, ensuring safety and durability while soothing your baby's teething discomfort.

EASY CLEAN: Easily clean our Pop Teether! It's dishwasher safe for hassle-free maintenance, keeping it hygienic and ready for your baby's next playtime.