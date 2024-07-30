Didiscoot, Kids Scooter, 3 Wheel Scooter, Kids Ride On Toys - Pink

Didiscoot is a unique ride on toy from Didicar. The scooter's three wheels give added stability and are ideal for toddlers and children aged 3 years +. Tots simply need to lean to steer and get themselves moving. No pedals or batteries required!

For easy storage and portability, Didiscooters seamlessly fold up for added practicality. Didiscooters can be packed into a suitcase, push chair or car boot in seconds. The toddler scooter weighs just 2.45kg for easy carrying. The adjustable handlebar extends to 58cm, 67cm and 76cm to keep up with growing children.

Didiscoot is the ideal toddler toy that will help kids burn off some energy whilst developing their speed, balance and coordination skills. They are quiet, smooth and easy to ride - perfect for a child’s first ride on toy. Can be used both indoors and outdoors. Available in pink and teal colours. Max. weight capacity of 50kg.