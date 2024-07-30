Lottie Dolls Stables Wooden Playset, Enough Room For Two Horses

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Made from real wood, this Wooden Stable Lottie Doll Accessory features two horse stalls with traditional half doors, a horse tack room,a removable roof and brick detail walls - just like the real thing! The side double doors open to the tack room and the two stable doors open onto a fenced in area.This toy horse stable is ideal for housing any Lottie Doll and her ponies, Sirius and Seren. Simple home assembly is required. The horse stable measures 33cm H x 42cm W x 25cm D when built. Please note that dolls and ponies are not included and are sold separately.

Made from real wood, this Wooden Stable Lottie Doll Accessory features two horse stalls with traditional half doors, a horse tack room,a removable roof and brick detail walls - just like the real thing! The side double doors open to the tack room and the two stable doors open onto a fenced in area.This toy horse stable is ideal for housing any Lottie Doll and her ponies, Sirius and Seren. Simple home assembly is required. The horse stable measures 33cm H x 42cm W x 25cm D when built. Please note that dolls and ponies are not included and are sold separately.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.