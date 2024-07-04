image 1 of Lottie Dolls 'Finn' Kite Flyer Doll, Set Includes Diamond-Shaped Kite, 18cm Tall
Lottie Dolls 'Finn' Kite Flyer Doll, Set Includes Diamond-Shaped Kite, 18cm Tall

Lottie Doll Finn is excited about flying his kite and seeing how high it can soar! It is a clear, beautiful day with just the right amount of breeze, so all Finn has to worry about now is making sure his kite avoids the trees! This Lottie Boy Doll playset includes Finn doll wearing cargo shorts, a star-themed long sleeve t-shirt, a puffer gilet, sneakers and a diamond-shaped kite. All Lottie Dolls come presented in a beautifully designed, colourful box, complete with a handle for easy transport. Lottie Dolls are 7 inches (18cm) tall, making them the perfect size for little hands and the ideal companion toy for a boy or girl.

