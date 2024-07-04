Bigjigs Toys Childrens Fabric Teepee, 120Cm Tall, Sewn Pockets To Hold Poles In Place

Magical adventures await for your little rascals with our 100% FSC® Certified Kids Teepee. Complete with curtains, this delightful kids teepee tent is everything your little one needs to make a nursery or bedroom a den to play in!

Crafted from FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), this children’s tent has been made in the most eco-friendly way possible. The neutral colour palette and delicate triangular print makes this outdoor a family favourite. Parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles can even fit inside.

Play hide and seek or cosy up for reading time! The wooden teepee poles seamlessly slot together and the sewn bottom pockets keep the poles in place without the need for plastic. Suitable for 18 months +