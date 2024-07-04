Bigjigs Toys Wooden BBQ Grill Playset, Includes 10 Food Pieces And Utensils

Let your little ones be the Kings and Queens of the garden party with our Table Top Toy BBQ! This colourful wooden toy comes packed with everything that a junior chef needs, including charcoal blocks, a removable grill, miniature tongs, and 10 pieces of play food.

Ideal for imaginative summer play, kids can grill, cook and roast their wooden play food outside - just like Mum and Dad do! With no screws required, this wooden BBQ toy is easily assembled in seconds. When playtime is over, the wooden play food can be neatly stored under the wooden grill.

Our toy BBQ set is crafted from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and conforms to European safety standards. Coated in non-toxic, child-friendly paints and lacquers.