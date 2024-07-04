Bigjigs Toys Woodland Hide and Seek Puzzle

Can you spy the owl? What about the badger? There’s lots of forest fun to be had with our adorable FSC® Woodland Animal Puzzle. This unique wooden puzzle is made from sustainable, responsibly sourced wood from FSC® Certified forests.

The four woodland creatures are hidden behind different doors on the puzzle’s wooden base and are secured by sturdy elastic. The flipping motion is ideal for developing tots’ dexterity as they lift, grasp and examine the puzzle pieces.

Little hands can discover and learn about the different animals as they work their way around the puzzle. Ideal for developing creativity and dexterity. Made from premium-quality, sustainable FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards.