Makedo - Explore Cardboard Construction Set - 50 Pieces, Suitable For 1-2 Makers

A super fun construction toy, Makedo’s Explore starter kids tool set gently introduces children to the world of imagination. Hours of fun-filled play time are to be had as little rascals use their creativity to conjure up cardboard creations.

Easy and safe, cardboard construction is a breeze with Makedo. Kids can use the tools to safely saw, screw and connect their pieces of cardboard together. What will they make? A cardboard castle? A spaceship? A mermaid?

Whilst they’re busy making their open-ended cardboard designs, little ones will be developing their problem-solving and critical thinking skills. All the tools can be stored neatly in the toolbox. Makedo conforms to EU REACH / EN71 toy safety standards.