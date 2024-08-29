Makedo - Discover Cardboard Construction Set - 126 Pieces, Suitable For 1-5 Makers

An exciting construction toy, Makedo’s Discover kids tool set is packed with all the tools they need to make anything from cardboard. Hours of fun-filled play time are to be had as little ones use their creativity to conjure up cardboard creations.

Easy and safe, cardboard construction is a breeze with Makedo. Children can use the tools to safely saw, screw and connect their pieces of cardboard together. What will they make? A cardboard castle? A fort? A pirate ship?

Whilst they’re busy making their open-ended cardboard designs, youngsters will be developing their problem-solving and critical thinking skills. All the tools can be stored neatly in the toolbox. Makedo conforms to EU REACH / EN71 toy safety standards.