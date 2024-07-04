Tiger Tribe Marble Run Waterslide Bath Toy

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bath time will never be the same again with the Waterslide Marble Run from Tiger Tribe! This wild and wet bath toy encourages children to engage in interactive water explorations. Tiger Tribe’s marble run toy features steep vertical drops, rotating cogs and vortex bends for marbles to whizz down. Waterslide - Marble Run helps teach kids the basics of physics, such as momentum, gravity and speed in an exciting way. It also develops key STEM skills such as problem solving, creativity, independent thinking and critical analysis. The marble run comes with 21 pieces (including 4 plastic marbles) so kids can create their own waterslide masterpiece. It can be secured to the side of the bath or bath tiles using suction cups.

