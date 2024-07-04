Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Rose Cottage, Two-Storey Wooden Dolls House With Furniture

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Bigjigs Toys Rose Cottage, Two-Storey Wooden Dolls House With Furniture
Winner of the Platinum Best Toy Award from the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio, Rose Cottage is a delightful two-storey wooden dolls house for girls and boys. This exclusive dollhouse is beautifully constructed from wood with lift-back roof pieces, loft access and easy access to all the rooms, there's even a sliding patio door to the rear.Every room in this doll's house is magnificently furnished but your child's finishing touches are always what makes a house a home. Your youngsters can decorate it to their own special tastes with the 18 pieces of doll house furniture that are supplied. Add your tenants with the Heritage Playset Doll Family (sold separately).Every space inside and out of the award-winning Rose Cottage dollhouse will inspire young imaginations to create unique and imaginative role-play sessions. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Requires adult assembly.

