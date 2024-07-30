Bigjigs Toys Wooden Stacking Bulldozer Toy And Puzzle

Here comes the Bigjigs Toys Stacking Bulldozer! The bright yellow wooden stacking toy is painted with construction-style patterns and features its own bulldozer driver. This push along wooden toy is two toys in one! Develop dexterity and problem-solving skills with this stacking and push along wooden toy. Before this wooden vehicle can get on the move, your little one must first stack all of the colourful wooden blocks together in the correct order and then the push along fun can begin! It’s ideal for developing your kids’ mobility and hand/eye coordination too, making it the perfect wooden toy for curious kids on the go. The moveable front bulldozer encourages imaginative play.