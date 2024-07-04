Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'image 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'image 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'image 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£23.99

£23.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Farm Music Box, Plays 'Old Macdonald'
Wind the chickens up and watch them go to the musical tune in our adorable Farm Music Box. This delightful wooden music box features two characters who dance, wobble and spin to the tune of Old Macdonald, providing hours of amusement. The chickens are attached to the wooden music box base via hidden magnets, but can be easily removed for playing with on the floor or table! A delightful addition to any playroom or nursery. Music boxes encourage creative and imaginative play.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here