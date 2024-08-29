Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guard
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guardimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guardimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guardimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guardimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guard

Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guard

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£89.99

£89.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guard
This classic Rocking Horse combines a traditional design with a modern style and construction, and will add a traditional feel to any nursery or playroom. Brightly coloured with a natural plywood finish, this delightful rocking horse features a removable safety guard to adapt to the needs of your growing toddler. Always a childhood favourite, rocking horses are great for developing balance, coordination and for strengthening little legs! Other Rocking Horses are available in the Bigjigs Toys range. Requires adult assembly.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here