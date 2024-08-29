Bigjigs Toys Classic Wooden Rocking Horse With Removable Safety Guard

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This classic Rocking Horse combines a traditional design with a modern style and construction, and will add a traditional feel to any nursery or playroom. Brightly coloured with a natural plywood finish, this delightful rocking horse features a removable safety guard to adapt to the needs of your growing toddler. Always a childhood favourite, rocking horses are great for developing balance, coordination and for strengthening little legs! Other Rocking Horses are available in the Bigjigs Toys range. Requires adult assembly.

This classic Rocking Horse combines a traditional design with a modern style and construction, and will add a traditional feel to any nursery or playroom. Brightly coloured with a natural plywood finish, this delightful rocking horse features a removable safety guard to adapt to the needs of your growing toddler. Always a childhood favourite, rocking horses are great for developing balance, coordination and for strengthening little legs! Other Rocking Horses are available in the Bigjigs Toys range. Requires adult assembly.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.