image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toys
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toysimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toysimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toysimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toys

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toys

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Bead Frame, Baby Activity Toys
Discover the wonders of the sea with our Marine Wooden Bead Maze. Little hands can move the marine-themed beads over, under and across the wire bead frame as they go.Bead maze toys encourage dexterity, hand/eye coordination and colour recognition as tots guide the beads from one side of the frame to the other.Can you spot the two bright ships? What about the starfish and turtles? Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here