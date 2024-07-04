Bigjigs Toys Wooden Flower Activity Walker

Encourage your little one's mobility, dexterity, sorting and matching skills with the help of this Flower Wooden Baby Walker packed with captivating features inspired by nature. Use the slider to choose between the moon and sun, spin the colourful flower, match three ladybirds or bumblebees by spinning the blocks, and help the ladybird, bumblebee and butterfly move up and down the beaded wire from flower to flower. Don't forget the ducks who are waiting to bob along the water! On each side of the baby walker you'll find even more activities with a dolphin waiting to swim up and down on one side and a shape sorter on the other side with three colourful shapes (each shape also shows a different animal). Includes a sturdy handle that's perfect for little hands to grip hold of and brightly coloured wheels. Requires adult assembly.