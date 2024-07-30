Bigjigs Toys Wooden Sandwich Making Playset, Pretend Play, Role Play Set

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Why not set up your very own pretend café and make some delicious sandwiches for your customers in your play kitchen? This realistic Sandwich Making play food set is packed with colourful pretend felt fillings and wooden bread.Little ones can use the colourful wooden play food slices and felt fillings to assemble a yummy sandwich! Perfect for interactive role play sessions, it helps to develop vocabulary and learn the importance of a healthy and balanced diet.This play food sandwich set includes a plate, chopping board and knife plus toy food such as ciabatta, bread slices, mayonnaise, lettuce, cucumber, cheese, egg and tomato.

Why not set up your very own pretend café and make some delicious sandwiches for your customers in your play kitchen? This realistic Sandwich Making play food set is packed with colourful pretend felt fillings and wooden bread.Little ones can use the colourful wooden play food slices and felt fillings to assemble a yummy sandwich! Perfect for interactive role play sessions, it helps to develop vocabulary and learn the importance of a healthy and balanced diet.This play food sandwich set includes a plate, chopping board and knife plus toy food such as ciabatta, bread slices, mayonnaise, lettuce, cucumber, cheese, egg and tomato.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.