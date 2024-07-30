Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Activity Walker

Encourage your little one's mobility, dexterity, sorting and matching skills with the help of this Flower Wooden Baby Walker packed with captivating features inspired by nature.Use the slider to choose between the moon and sun, spin the colourful wheel, match three shells or seahorses by spinning the blocks, and help the birds fly up and down the beaded wire. Plus, don't forget the fish who are waiting to swim!On each side of the baby walker you'll find even more activities: an anchor to be hoisted up and dropped down the slider on one side and a shape sorter on the other side with three colourful shapes (each with a marine inspired design).Includes a sturdy handle that's perfect for little hands to grip hold of and brightly coloured wheels. Requires adult assembly.