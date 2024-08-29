Bigjigs Toys Wooden Sweet Treats Toy Set, Includes Wooden Play Food And Dessert Stand

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Spark hours of imaginative play with this delicious set of Sweet Treats wooden play food, perfect for serving up an afternoon tea for friends and family, stocking up your play kitchen or selling in your Village Shop!How many macaroons can you count? What is your favourite sweet treat? This toy food set is designed to inspire and educate and is sure to ignite hours of conversation.Supplied with a wooden dessert stand, it's perfect for serving and displaying in a pretend play shop. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative roleplay.

Spark hours of imaginative play with this delicious set of Sweet Treats wooden play food, perfect for serving up an afternoon tea for friends and family, stocking up your play kitchen or selling in your Village Shop!How many macaroons can you count? What is your favourite sweet treat? This toy food set is designed to inspire and educate and is sure to ignite hours of conversation.Supplied with a wooden dessert stand, it's perfect for serving and displaying in a pretend play shop. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative roleplay.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.