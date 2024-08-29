Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Box
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Boximage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Boximage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Boximage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Box

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£32.99

£32.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Carpenters Tool Box, With 12 Wooden Tools, Kids Tool Box
Crammed full of wooden tools, this comprehensive Kids Tool Box will delight youngsters looking to develop their crafting and DIY skills.The wooden tools included in this kids tool box set are a hammer, pliers, a power drill, and files & spanners, which all slot neatly into place for easy storage.Kids tools help to develop dexterity and co-ordination. Great for assisting the grown-ups with real DIY projects. Consists of 13 play pieces.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here