Bigjigs Toys 'Becky' Soft Plush Ragdoll, Large - 38cm Tall, Swappable Clothes

Becky can't wait to be loved and adored by her new best friend! Becky is a soft and cuddly ragdoll. Her adorable outfit includes a pink dress patterned with love hearts and a smart jacket. Her super sweet smile is sure to capture your little ones heart at first sight.Becky Doll’s soft material makes her the perfect toddler doll as she’s 38cm tall and gentle on little hands. Becky the ragdoll can easily fit into bags, prams, cots, beds and cars so can be taken anywhere at any time!If your tot has a passion for fashion, Becky's wardrobe can be switched up with any of the Bigjigs Toys doll clothes. Becky Doll conforms to current European safety standards.