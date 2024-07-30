Bigjigs Toys Wooden Chocolate Cake Toy, Includes 6 Slices & Cake Slicer

Feast your eyes on this delicious-looking wooden Chocolate Cake that looks good enough to eat and is perfect for any party.Supplied with a wooden serving slicer, this wooden play food cake is big enough to treat six little friends on a special occasion or as an after tea treat.A great way for youngsters to learn about sharing and for parents and children to enjoy interactive play sessions.Bigjigs Toys wooden play food is ideal to help your little one to learn about the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, where our food comes from and how we prepare our meals.