Gowi Toys 5kg Box of Sand

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring sand play indoors with the Gowi Toys Indoor Kids Play Sand. Dynamic sand is different to regular sand and has the durability of wet sand but without the mess or stress.Pair the children's play sand with the Sand Tray and Moulds for hours of creative playtime. Ideal for use at home or in the classroom, great for group play and individual play. Play sand is available in a variety of colours.Gowi Toys are manufactured to strict safety standards using bright, bold colours; encouraging childhood development. Comes in a 5kg plastic sandbox.

Bring sand play indoors with the Gowi Toys Indoor Kids Play Sand. Dynamic sand is different to regular sand and has the durability of wet sand but without the mess or stress.Pair the children's play sand with the Sand Tray and Moulds for hours of creative playtime. Ideal for use at home or in the classroom, great for group play and individual play. Play sand is available in a variety of colours.Gowi Toys are manufactured to strict safety standards using bright, bold colours; encouraging childhood development. Comes in a 5kg plastic sandbox.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.