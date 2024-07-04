Marketplace.
Gowi Toys 5kg Box of Sand

Bring sand play indoors with the Gowi Toys Indoor Kids Play Sand. Dynamic sand is different to regular sand and has the durability of wet sand but without the mess or stress.Pair the children's play sand with the Sand Tray and Moulds for hours of creative playtime. Ideal for use at home or in the classroom, great for group play and individual play. Play sand is available in a variety of colours.Gowi Toys are manufactured to strict safety standards using bright, bold colours; encouraging childhood development. Comes in a 5kg plastic sandbox.

