Green Toys Tea for Two Playset, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Nothing says green tea more than this eco-friendly tea set from Green Toys. Young hosts can serve up a pot of tea while doing something really good for the earth. A sturdy 11-piece children's tea set, it comes packed with a a pink teapot, two cups and saucers, two spoons, a sugar pot, and milk jug - all made out of recycled plastic. This Toy Tea Set for Two is made from recycled materials, helping to reduce fossil fuel use and CO2 emissions. Contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.