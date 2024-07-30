Bigjigs Toys 'Amelia' Soft Plush Ragdoll, Large - 38cm Tall, Swappable Clothes

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Meet Amelia! Amelia is a soft and cuddly ragdoll, sure to become a trusted friend who can keep secrets, share dreams and provide plenty of hugs! Her stripy blue dress with lacy detailing is matched by the ribbons in her bunched hair.Amelia Doll’s soft material makes her the perfect toddler doll as she’s 38cm tall and gentle on little hands. Amelia the ragdoll can easily fit into bags, prams, cots, beds and cars so can be taken anywhere at any time!If your tot has a passion for fashion, Amelia's wardrobe can be switched up with any of the Bigjigs Toys doll clothes. Amelia Doll conforms to current European safety standards.

