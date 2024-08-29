image 1 of Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.
image 1 of Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.image 2 of Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.image 3 of Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.image 4 of Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.image 5 of Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.

Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.

Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.
Creative tweens can learn the art of hand lettering with Tiger Tribe’s artist-designed set. Lettering craft is a special art form where you draw letters, words and phrases by hand, and youngsters can master it in no time using the step-by-step guide.The craft kit includes an overview of lettering theory, illustrated instructions and technique demonstrations, alongside tools such as a mechanical pencil and brush markers to create stunning hand-penned works. It’s also full of inspiration and ideas to help kids inject their own style and personality into their lettering.The set is well suited to portable play, making it a fantastic travel companion, and will come in handy for school projects. Lettering lovers can also use the techniques they’ve learnt to design beautiful homemade cards and gifts.Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create product features:32 page lettering guide40 page lettering pad with lined and dotted grid pages1 mechanical pencil1 duo tip marker3 brush/fineline coloured markersMagnetic-sealed storage boxSuitable for ages 8+

