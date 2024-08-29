Tiger Tribe Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create.

Creative tweens can learn the art of hand lettering with Tiger Tribe’s artist-designed set. Lettering craft is a special art form where you draw letters, words and phrases by hand, and youngsters can master it in no time using the step-by-step guide.

The craft kit includes an overview of lettering theory, illustrated instructions and technique demonstrations, alongside tools such as a mechanical pencil and brush markers to create stunning hand-penned works. It’s also full of inspiration and ideas to help kids inject their own style and personality into their lettering.

The set is well suited to portable play, making it a fantastic travel companion, and will come in handy for school projects. Lettering lovers can also use the techniques they’ve learnt to design beautiful homemade cards and gifts.

Hand Lettering - Learn. Experiment. Create product features:

32 page lettering guide

40 page lettering pad with lined and dotted grid pages

1 mechanical pencil

1 duo tip marker

3 brush/fineline coloured markers

Magnetic-sealed storage box

Suitable for ages 8+