Bigjigs Toys Kids Fireman Costume - Fireman Costume For 3-5 Year Olds

Bigjigs Toys Kids Fireman Costume - Fireman Costume For 3-5 Year Olds
Little heroes can come to the rescue with this colourful Firefighter Kids Fancy Dress Costume. Whether it’s putting out fires or rescuing cats from trees, the pretend play possibilities are infinite.This children’s dressing up clothes set comes with a bright red Firefighter jacket with striped sleeves and a badge, a wooden fire extinguisher, walkie talkie radio, and a megaphone.Our kids dress up costumes are suitable for ages 3-5 years. Jacket measures 40.5cm W x 46.5cm H; arm length - 45cm. Dress up products have been tested to the latest EN71 & REACH regulations.Firefighter Kids Dress Up Costume - product features:Firefighter dress up set with a bright red Firefighter jacket with striped sleeves and a badge, a wooden fire extinguisher, walkie talkie radio & megaphoneSuitable for ages 3-5 yearsHook and loop fasteners to easily get the costume on & offJacket measures 40.5cm W x 46.5cm H; arm length - 45cmMaterial & care: Oxford fabric - machine washable

