Bigjigs Toys Kids Doctor Costume - Kids Doctor Outfit For 3-5 Year Olds

Help nurse teddies, dolls or family members back to health with this realistic-looking Medic Kids Fancy Dress Costume.

This doctor dress up set comes with blue scrubs, a wooden stethoscope, clipboard, thermometer, pocket watch and syringe.

Our kids dress up costumes are suitable for ages 3-5 years. Jacket measures 40.5cm W x 47cm H. Adjustable trousers measure 42cm-80cm (16"-30") waist; leg length - 55cm. Dress up products have been tested to the latest EN71 & REACH regulations.

Medic Dress Up Costume - product features:

Hook and loop fasteners to easily get the costume on & off

Material & care: Cotton and Polyester, machine washable