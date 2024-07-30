Bigjigs Toys Kids Construction Outfit - Kids Builder Costume For 3-5 Year Olds

It’s a busy day on the building site! Little builders can put on their Builder Kids Fancy Dress Costumes and get to work laying bricks, mixing cement and much more - there’s always something to be done.

This children’s dressing up clothes set comes with a fluorescent yellow and blue jacket, wooden saw, screwdriver, wrench, hammer, safety goggles and ID badge. A builder’s hat is available separately.

Our kids dress up costumes are suitable for ages 3-5 years. Jacket measures 40.5cm W x 44cm H. Dress up products have been tested to the latest EN71 & REACH regulations

Builder Kids Dress Up Costume - product features:

Builder dress up set with a fluorescent yellow and blue jacket, wooden saw, screwdriver, wrench, hammer, safety goggles and ID badge

Suitable for ages 3-5 years

Hook and loop fasteners to easily get the costume on & off

Jacket measures 40.5cm W x 44cm H

Material & care: Terylene, machine washable