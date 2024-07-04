Bigjigs Toys Princess Fancy Dress For Kids - Pink Princess Costume For Girls

Become the Princess of the castle! Cast magic spells and search for the Prince with this beautiful Princess Kids Fancy Dress Costume.

Our princess costume comes with a pink princess dress with netted sleeves, a felt crown, gloves, wooden mirror, comb, and a magic wand.

Our princess dress up is suitable for children ages 3-4 years. Measures 104cm height, 56cm chest, 54cm waist, 58cm hip. Dress up products have been tested to the latest EN71 & REACH regulations.

Princess Dress Up Costume - product features:

Princess dress up set with a pink dress, crown, mirror, comb, gloves and a magic wand

Suitable for ages 3-4 years

Cardboard packaging

Measures 104cm height, 56cm chest, 54cm waist, 58cm hip

Material & care: Terylene, machine washable.