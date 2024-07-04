Bigjigs Toys Kids Scientist Costume - Mad Scientist Costume For Kids For 3-5 Year Olds

What concoction will be made in the science lab today? Mini scientists can make exciting new discoveries with this fantastic Scientist Kids Fancy Dress Costume.

This children’s dressing up clothes set comes with a white lab coat, magnifying glass, ID badge, safety goggles, wooden test tubes in a holder and red tweezers.

Our kids dress up costumes are suitable for ages 3-5 years. Jacket measures 40.5cm W x 57cm H; arm length - 45.5cm. Dress up products have been tested to the latest EN71 & REACH regulations.

Scientist Kids Dress Up Costume - product features:

Scientist dress up set with a white lab coat, magnifying glass, ID badge, safety goggles, wooden test tubes in a holder and red tweezers

Hook and loop fasteners to easily get the costume on & off

Suitable for ages 3-5 years

Jacket measures 40.5cm W x 57cm H; arm length - 45.5cm

Material & care: Cotton and Polyester, machine washable