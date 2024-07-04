Bigjigs Toys Magicians Costume - 12 Piece Kids Magic Set, Pretend Play Gift for 3+

Abracadabra! Mini magicians can wow audiences with their bag of tricks thanks to our Kids Magician Set. Mesmerise friends, families, teddies and dolls with your favourite magic tricks.

This magic toy set includes a magician’s bag, star-print cape, wooden wand, cups, felt hat, felt rabbit, 6 plastic counters and 4 handkerchiefs. Ideal for everyday fun, pretend play and even parties.

Magician toy sets are a whimsical way to improve youngsters’ confidence, social skills and imagination as they perform exciting illusions. Suitable for 3 years and above.

Kids Magic Set - product features:

11-piece magician set

Comes with a magician’s bag, star-print cape, wooden wand, cups, felt hat, felt rabbit, 6 plastic counters and 4 handkerchiefs

Develops confidence & social skills

3 years +