The House of Puzzles, Junk & Disorderly - BIG 250 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

The House of Puzzles, Junk & Disorderly - BIG 250 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

The House of Puzzles, Junk & Disorderly - BIG 250 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Hugely entertaining and enormously fun, our Big 250 piece jigsaw puzzles will tempt the whole family to get stuck in! The Junk & Disorderly jigsaw puzzle features charming illustrations by amazing artist and has extra-large puzzle pieces for easier assembly, enabling all ages to join in! All of our Big 250 piece puzzles are sustainably made from premium quality FSC® Certified board. Completed puzzle dimensions: 34 x 48cm.

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here