OHS Medium Round Decorative Office Home Wall Clock, 30cm - Black/Gold

Style your home with this stylish and contemporary skeleton clock which is perfect to add the finishing touch to your wall. This piece of home decor boasts a minimalist design in two attractive tones, making it a perfect addition to any modern living space or office. Constructed with high-quality materials, this clock not only serves its primary function but also doubles as a striking piece of contemporary wall art.