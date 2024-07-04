OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Black

This travel toiletries makeup bag is a must have when travelling with makeup and beauty products, with multiple zip compartments and pockets which help to store your items securely whilst minimising the need for space. The bag also makes use of a clear compartment which makes it accessible and convenient to view your holiday essentials. A curved hook allows this item to be easily stored out of the way. Size: L17 x W23 x D8cm.