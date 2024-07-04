Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Black
image 1 of OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Blackimage 2 of OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Blackimage 3 of OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Blackimage 4 of OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Blackimage 5 of OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Black

OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.99

£7.99/each

OHS Hanging Portable Multiple Compartment Toiletry Travel Bag - Black
This travel toiletries makeup bag is a must have when travelling with makeup and beauty products, with multiple zip compartments and pockets which help to store your items securely whilst minimising the need for space. The bag also makes use of a clear compartment which makes it accessible and convenient to view your holiday essentials. A curved hook allows this item to be easily stored out of the way.Size: L17 x W23 x D8cm.
Multiple zipped compartments to organise and storeMesh/Clear window to easily find itemsHook included to quickly hang up

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here