OHS Carry On Cabin Sports Weekend Duffle Holdall Travel Hand Luggage Bag, 46x23x24cm - Black

Great for carrying all of your essentials, this travel bag is practical and durable for your next weekend break. This travel bag is ideal for travel, gym bag, camping, and overnight stays. There is a handy fixed strap on the side of the bag that attaches to your suitcase handle for easy transport. Size: L24 x W46 x D23cm.