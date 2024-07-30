OHS Starry Space Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Lilac

The Starry Space Duvet Cover Set offers a dreamy and enchanting bedding option for young space enthusiasts. The duvet cover showcases a vibrant array of colourful planets, stars, and rockets set against a captivating lilac background, creating an imaginative space-themed design that will spark your child's curiosity about the universe. For a change of pace and a contrasting look, simply flip the duvet cover to reveal a pattern of white shooting stars and planets against a deeper purple backdrop on the reverse side. This dual-sided design allows you to easily refresh the bedroom's decor and adapt to your child's evolving tastes and preferences. Crafted from quality materials, this duvet cover set offers both comfort and durability, ensuring a cosy and restful sleep environment for your little one. Whether your child dreams of exploring distant galaxies or simply enjoys the magical allure of stars and planets, this duvet set combines creativity, style, and comfort to create a truly celestial bedroom atmosphere.