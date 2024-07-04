OHS Under The Sea Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Junior - Blue/Navy Blue

The Under the Sea Reversible Duvet Cover Set invites young explorers to dive into a captivating underwater world right in their bedroom. The duvet cover showcases a vibrant array of sea creatures, including whales, sharks, and octopuses, swimming among colourful coral and playful fishes, creating an immersive marine-themed design. To change up the look, simply flip the duvet cover to reveal a complementary navy blue swirl pattern that evokes the mesmerizing motion of water waves, adding a serene and aquatic touch to the decor. Crafted from quality materials, this reversible duvet cover set offers both comfort and durability, making it perfect for any child who loves ocean adventures or marine life.