OHS Wham Casa Plastic Home Office Swing Top Rubbish Waste Bin, 25L - Black

The Wham Casa 25L Plastic Swing Lid Bin in Black combines a generous 25-liter capacity with a swing-style lid for easy disposal. Crafted from lightweight yet durable plastic, this bin is both robust and easy to clean, providing a convenient and efficient waste management solution. Size: L34 x W26 x H54cm.