OHS Plastic Flexi Upright Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - White

The Large Flexi Laundry Basket from OHS is a contemporary and practical solution for collecting and transporting your laundry. Finished in a neutral hue, this basket blends with any style of decor and effortlessly compliments your space. Complete with useful handles on either side, this basket makes laundry day a breeze. Introduce into your bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or laundry room for a generously sized and stylish laundry accessory. Size: L43 x W43 x H54cm.