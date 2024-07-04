OHS Wham Casa Hipster Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - White

The Wham Casa Plastic Hipster Laundry Basket in White is a premium laundry solution designed with a deluxe oval shape, featuring an inward curve on one side for convenient carrying. Equipped with integral handles, this basket is both strong and hardwearing. Its easy-to-clean design ensures low maintenance, making it a practical and stylish choice for your laundry needs. Size: L60 x W39 x H30.5cm.