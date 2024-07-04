Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Wham Casa Hipster Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - White
image 1 of OHS Wham Casa Hipster Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - Whiteimage 2 of OHS Wham Casa Hipster Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - White

OHS Wham Casa Hipster Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

OHS Wham Casa Hipster Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket, Large - White
The Wham Casa Plastic Hipster Laundry Basket in White is a premium laundry solution designed with a deluxe oval shape, featuring an inward curve on one side for convenient carrying. Equipped with integral handles, this basket is both strong and hardwearing. Its easy-to-clean design ensures low maintenance, making it a practical and stylish choice for your laundry needs.Size: L60 x W39 x H30.5cm.
Can hold up to 60L in capacityBreathable hole openings to reduce dampnessSleek design to fit any decor

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here