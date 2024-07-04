Beldray Foldable Over Radiator 6 Bar Clothes Laundry Drying Rack Airer, 3m - Grey

Save money on tumble drying and look after the environment with this fantastic Beldray radiator airer. Simply hook the airer over your radiator, its strong and durable bars can hold plenty of your washing and you can be confident that it will not end up on the floor. With three metres of drying space, you can use it for clothes, towels and more, with plenty of room over six bars. When your clothes are dry and put away, just fold the arms flat and conveniently store it away ready for next time. Size: L50 x W33 x D15cm.