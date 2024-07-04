OHS Foldable 3 Tier Clothes Airer Laundry Drying Horse, 15m - Grey

The OHS 3 Tier Foldable Clothes Airer in Grey offers a durable and space-efficient solution for drying laundry. With three tiers of hanging space and a standing height of 135cm, it easily folds out for use and can be conveniently stored when not needed, making laundry tasks efficient and hassle-free. Size: H135 x W62 x D7cm.