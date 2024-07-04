OHS Plastic Upright Clothes Laundry Basket With Lid, Large - Grey

This contemporary upright laundry basket is a stylish and functional home accessory ideal for streamlining your laundry process. Its neutral hue effortlessly blends with any decor style and adds a touch of sophistication to your space. Complete with ample capacity and sturdy handles, this laundry basket simplifies the chore of gathering and transporting clothes, making laundry day a breeze. Introduce into your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room and elevate your routine today. Size: L33 x W46 x H65cm