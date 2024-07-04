OHS Natural Home Wall Table Decor Artificial Berries Wreath, 50cm - Red

These selection of Wreaths are a beautiful and festive decoration that captures the essence of the fall season. Made from durable materials, the wreaths are designed to maintain its beauty throughout the season. The realistic artificial components ensure that it looks fresh and vibrant without wilting or fading. Perfect for hanging on doors, walls, or over mantels, the wreath adds a festive touch to any part of your home. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, provided it is sheltered from harsh weather conditions.