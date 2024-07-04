Platinum Underseat Holdall Olive Green

Designed to comply with Ryanair additional "personal bag" carry-on policy. This bag is a maximum size you can take for free and is also accepted on most major airlines worldwide. This compact underseat holdall is made from our durable premium Platinum fabric. The convenient large main section allows easy access to your essentials throughout your journey. This bag features a lockable main compartment to keep your belongings safe on your travels. The useful front zipped pocket is an ideal space for your travel documents and any items you need to quick access to. This underseat bag can be held using the double carry handles or carried on your shoulder using the padded, adjustable and removeable shoulder strap. A trolley handle strap on the back allows this bag to be conveniently secured on top of your suitcase. Comes with a 1 Year Warranty. 40 x 20 x 25cm, 0.74kg, 20 litre capacity.