Ickle Bubba Eden Deluxe Nursery Chair and Stool - Ochre

With the new Eden Deluxe Nursery Chair from Ickle Bubba, you can soothe baby to sleep, enjoy cosy cuddles and find a reassuringly comfortable space for feeding. The durable woven fabric can withstand wear and tear while the solid pine legs provide a sturdy and supportive base.The high back design creates a comfortable and firm seat whether you’re relaxing or feeding your child, while the additional cushion provides much-needed lumbar support. The Scandi design looks at home in classic or modern nursery styles and would work just as well in another room of the house – ideal when you no longer need it for baby.The Eden Deluxe Stool is the perfect accessory. With coordinating fabric and solid pine legs, it offers comfort and support when you need it most. It comes with a detachable cushion, so you can remove it and clean it easily, if needed. So, what are you waiting for? Put your feet up and enjoy some quality time with bubba.
