Ickle Bubba Venus Max Jogger Stroller - Black / Black / Black

Push yourself and your little one to the limits, with the Venus Max Jogger Stroller from Ickle Bubba. This three-wheel pushchair is perfect for taking on adventurous strolls and, as baby gets older, is ideal for bringing them along for exhilarating exercise.The Venus Jogger’s three air-filled tyres have a thick tread perfect for all terrains, while the reflective details on the wheels and hood make sure you can be seen when it gets dark. It’s suitable from birth and once your child reaches 9 months, you can start to take them out and enjoy a bit of company while you exercise.Packed full of great features, the Venus Jogger includes a large, quilted seat with a roll-up ventilated panel at the back, a multi-position recline function and a gate-opening bumper bar which provides easy access to baby. The hood includes UPF 50+ sun protection, a pop-out sun visor, viewing window and zip-out extension with breathable mesh fabric, so baby can stay cool, comfortable, and cocooned from the elements. Plus, there’s even a handy zip pocket for all those essentials like your keys, wallet, and phone.The large shopping basket is easy to access and provides plenty of storage, while the self-locking swivel front wheel and additional wrist strap give you more control when you stroll.Suitable from birth – 22kg• Upright dimensions: W: 60cm x L: 118cm x H: 107.5cm• Folded dimensions: W: 60cm x L: 90cm x H: 40cm• Handle Height (at highest): 106cm• Weight: 12.3kg• This product is not suitable for jogging if your child is under 9 months of age• Can only be used for jogging when in seat (upright) mode
Suitable from birth – 22kg

