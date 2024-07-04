Ickle Bubba Altima All In One I Size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Stratus ) - Black

Looking for a premium pushchair that folds in a flash? Packed with helpful features while staying stylish and easy to use, the Altima All in One Travel System by Ickle Bubba lets you have your cake and eat it too. If you’re looking for adaptability, the Altima was designed for you. The cosy carrycot comes with a plush mattress, a quilted apron with a privacy panel for when bubba is snoozing and has memory buttons for easy removal. It also packs down small for storage. The seat unit features 3 recline positions, 2 leg rest positions and a cosy, padded seat liner and footwarmer to keep bubba comfy from birth – 22kg (approx. 4 years*). The Altima is the ultimate pushchair for easy folding with bubba in tow - it folds with a simple one-handed action. So you can fold it in an instant, even when your little one is being a handful. Not only that, it features extendable hoods with mesh panels for breathability, pop out sun visors and a viewing window so you can keep an eye on bubba. But it doesn’t stop there! – the Altima comes with a plush changing rucksack, complete with changing pad. The rucksack features super soft-touch leatherette, stylish gunmetal trims and is packed full of features: Insulated bottle holders, wet-wipe pouch, hidden storage pocket - you name it and this bag has it! The Altima All in One Travel System also comes with Ickle Bubba’s Stratus i-Size Car Seat and ISOFIX base, providing sturdy safety, cushioned comfort and correct installation at all times. The Stratus Car Seat and ISOFIX Base meet the i-Size international safety standard ECE-R129. i-Size ensures child car seats are easier to fit, provide improved protection from side impacts and keep children rear-facing for longer. It also complies with the ISOFIX international standard for car seat installation. With side impact protection, pop-out impact panels and a supportive newborn liner, you can rest assured that baby will be safe going from A to B. *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for correct suitability.Altima Pushchair & Carry Cot Specifications: • Suitable from birth – 22kg (approx. 4 years*) • Weight: 9kg (seat unit with chassis & wheels) • Unfolded – H: 117cm x D: 77cm x W: 60cm • Folded – H: 65cm x D: 40cm x W: 60cm • Handle height (at highest) - 105cm *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for correct suitability. Car Seat Specifications: • Suitable from 40-87cm • Upright dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 52cm • Folded dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 35.5cm • Weight: 4.7kg • Complies with ECE-R129 i-Size safety standard • Tested to R129-03: suitable for both ISOFIX and seat belt installation Base Specifications: • Upright dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 69cm • Folded dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 19.5cm • Base weight: 5.9kg • Complies with R129 I-Size safety standard • Complies with ISOFIX installation safety standard